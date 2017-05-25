Behold: A Kit Kat fudge slice that requires just THREE INGREDIENTS.

This one’s a cracker. I mean, they all are. I don’t publish recipes unless they too are “a cracker.”

But this one…. this one’s just… Oh, the crunch, the sweetness, the creaminess of the fudge….

And just THREE ingredients! It’s THAT simple. Only one problem – one slice is never enough!

Ingredients

395g Sweetened Condensed Milk

400g Milk Chocolate (can use Dark)

2 x 170g blocks Dark KIT KAT (can use Milk)

An additional 90g Dark KIT KAT (can use Milk), chopped, to decorate

Method

Line a 20cm square cake tin with baking paper. In a pan over a medium heat, combine the condensed milk and the milk chocolate. Whisk continuously until combined. Once combined, remove from heat and allow to cool for a minute. Pour half of the mixture into the tin and spread with a spatula. Place the two blocks of KIT KAT in the tin so as to cover the fudge and then pour remaining half of fudge mixture on top of KIT KAT and spread evenly with spatula. Top with additional chopped KIT KAT. Set in fridge. Slice with sharp chef’s knife.

Stores for a week in tupperware in the fridge.

For the full play-by-play, check out the gallery below…