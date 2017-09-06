“Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke filmed an ad together and it has destroyed me.”

You can’t just use two people we thought we knew and transport them to a small, happy town in Italy for a perfume ad.
That’s the rule.
Let me explain.
***
If you haven’t seen the most recent episode of Game of Thrones, please God turn away now. I shan’t be responsible for ruining a moment many of us have waited years for. I simply can’t have that weight on my shoulders.
Ok. You’re still here, so I’m going to assume we can talk about… it.
One of the final scenes of Game of Thrones season seven featured Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) doing sex, and we all liked it very much.
It was the culmination of hours of incestual sexual tension, which somehow doesn’t feel quite so wrong in George R. R. Martin’s fantasy world.