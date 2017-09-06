“Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke filmed an ad together and it has destroyed me.”

But now, we're (laughably) expected to wait over a year to see what becomes of their relationship.

Will they do more sex? Will they be... having a baby? Or will it all end with betrayal and blood and ZOMBIES and Tyrion meddling and death like Game of Thrones seems to have always promised?

Listen to Laura Brodnik and Lize Ratliff deep dive into the finale of Game of Thrones on The Binge. Post continues after audio.



You see, in an age where our real world is quite terrifying (see: Donald Trump, Kim Jong-un, the poo date from hell), we take the escapism offered by Game of Thrones very seriously.

And it would seem the clever marketing team at Dolce & Gabbana (which I definitely thought was 'Dolce & Cabbana' until literally right now) knows this.

So they've created a bizarre ad for their fragrance 'The One' featuring Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke as tourists, who mingle with regular people in an intimate Italian town. The ad seems to be suggesting that three things will happen if you buy the perfume:

You will be magically transported to Italy. Everyone will dance... sexy. Jon and Daenerys will be happy in the end.

In the process, they've destroyed everything we know,

Let me show you their stories.

In Harington's ad, he enters an Italian square and does something I'm not sure he's ever done before.

He smiles.