Tuesday's news in under 5 minutes.

We’ve rounded up all the latest stories from Australia and around the world – so you don’t have to go searching.

1. Supermodel Kirsty Hinze makes history as first female yacht owner to win Sydney to Hobart.

A foreign-owned yacht co-skippered and co-owned by a supermodel has won the Sydney to Hobart.

“Comanche” won the race in 2days 8hours 58min 30sec – it’s co-founder and co-skipper Kirsty Hinze-Clarke steering the yacht to victory.

Waiting for her at Constitution Dock was her husband Jim Clark.

Hinze-Clarke has made history becoming the first female boat owner to win the race.

Upon arrival at Constitution Dock Hinze-Clarke celebrated.

“I just got more wet then that I did the entire race,” she said when showered by champagne on arrival.

The crew of Comanche are in celebration mode after taking line honours in Sydney to Hobart. #9News pic.twitter.com/ofdsAF7JBe — Nine News Australia (@9NewsAUS) December 28, 2015

Skipper Ken Read praised Hinze-Clarke saying “First time out in the open ocean. She has been out in plenty of boats but has never done anything like this.”

“And she was as tough as nails. There was no baby sitting involved and [she] did some driving and she is one the grinders and everything else. She as very impressive.

“All you Australians should be proud of your little daughter here.”

Comanche was a popular favourite after being damaged on the first night and returning for repairs.

32 yachts have retired from the Sydney to Hobart, the highest attrition rates in more than a decade.

Comanche’s time was the slowest line honours winning time since 2009.

2. Police free baby forgotten by parents and left in hot car.

Police in Perth have smashed a car window to free a baby trapped inside, at a shopping centre car park.

The 14-month-old boy was rescued from a car around 9.40am as temperatures outside soared past 36 degrees.

Fairfax Media reports that the baby’s mother had forgotten she had left her son inside the car.

Police spokeswoman Barbara Crane said the baby was “visibly distressed, crying, hot and sweating.”

“It was established the parent had genuinely forgotten the child was left in the vehicle at the time “she said.

An anonymous friend of the woman said the mother was devastated, saying this was the “first and last time this will ever happen.”

“I am absolutely appalled at how people on social media are so quick to judge a situation that they know absolutely nothing about,” he said.

“She already feels horrible for what she had [sic] done and now people are making it even worse.”

Police have said they will not be pressing charges.

3. Ear, nose and throat surgeries set to be axed from medicare.

Ear, nose and throat surgeries and diagnostic imaging are among the first services to face the axe in an overhaul of Medicare.

There are 23 items on the Medicare Benefits Schedule (MBS) slated for removal.

Five items from gastroenterology, one item from obstetrics and one item from thoratic medicine services are also up to be cut from the MBS.

The health minister, Sussan Ley says the list of items was drawn up after consultation with doctors.

“These twenty three items have been advised to us by doctors themselves”

“This isn’t the government, this isn’t the department of health, this isn’t a hit lit that I might have this is actually sensible work.”