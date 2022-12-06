Gossip magazines tormented Kirstie Alley for years. All because she dared not to be thin.

In 2004, Alley sat down with Oprah and told her, "Honestly, I didn't know how fat I was. Thanks to the tabloids, I went, 'Damn, girl, you're fat!'"

If you are a woman who is not one half of a celebrity couple, not in a hit movie, not pregnant, there is one reason the paparazzi were following you around in the early 2000s – to get what the industry called 'body image' pictures.

Weekly celebrity magazines like People in the US sold millions of copies 30 years ago. They were where everyone found out everything about everybody. And if the supermarket tabloids – titles like Star and US – were posting unflattering pap-shots of you looking bigger than you did when you were on a hit show in the 1990s, it was only a matter of time before the slightly more upmarket ones – yes, like People – would start offering you dollars to talk about how it feels to be fat-shamed next to the register-side mints across America, and, you know... what you were going to do about it.

Which is exactly why what happened next, happened. Kirstie Alley took a deal with Jenny Craig, and sealed her destiny as a Woman Who Talks About Her Weight for eternity.

In tabloid land – and, full disclosure, I worked in that world for a decade or so here in Australia – we loved Women Who Talked About Their Weight. Because in the twisted logic of the day, once a famous person went there, it was permanently on the table. And we had what we saw as free rein to show new pictures of their body next to old pictures of their body, to ask them about it, to publish their 'days on a plate' and to print big numbers next to their photo-shopped frames.

Image: People.