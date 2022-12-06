Gossip magazines tormented Kirstie Alley for years. All because she dared not to be thin.

Actress. Comedian. Writer. Mother. Wife. Scientologist. Trump-supporter.
Kirstie Alley, like all of us, was a lot of things. But for anyone who was watching celebrity culture in the noughties, there was one thing above all that they knew about Kirstie Alley.
In fact, for a period of more than a decade, her body was the only thing anyone wanted to talk to her about.
Where was she at in her "weight loss journey"? Was she big? Was she small? Was she on a diet? Was she "proud of her curves"?
This was a time, remember, when talking about famous women's bodies – out loud, in print, in TV interviews – was not only tolerated, it was compulsory. Celebrities were asked about their weight on TV chat shows, round-table junkets, and in glossy magazine profiles.