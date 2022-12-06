"Our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away." Kirstie Alley has died aged 71.

Actor Kirstie Alley has died, aged 71, after a short battle with cancer.
Alley's children, True and Lillie Parker, announced the news via a statement posted to Twitter.
"She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead," they wrote. "As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother.
"Our mother's zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren and her many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating, were unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did."
December 6, 2022
Top Comments