"Our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away." Kirstie Alley has died aged 71.

Fellow Cheers actor Kelsey Grammer said in a statement that “I always believed grief for a public figure is a private matter, but I will say I loved her.”

Kirstie Alley’s life and career.

When Kirstie Alley moved to Los Angeles in the 1970s, it wasn’t Hollywood that was calling.

Struggling with an addiction to cocaine after divorcing her high school sweetheart, Alley found solace in the teachings of the Scientology’s founder, L. Ron Hubbard. She packed her belongings and enrolled in a Scientology-inspired rehabilitation program in California, which she later credited with saving her life.

Alley, who was working as an interior designer at the time, said the church also reignited her youthful ambitions to be an actor.

She landed her first role in Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan in 1981. But it was her role as Rebecca Howe in prime-time sitcom, Cheers, that made her a household name.

Alley was nominated for five Emmy Awards for her performance, and when she won in 1991, she delivered a now-infamous speech in which she referred to her husband, actor Parker Stevenson, as “the man who has given me the big one for the past eight years”.

The couple adopted two children before their acrimonious split in 1996.

Kirstie Alley won an Emmy for her performance as Rebecca on Cheers. Image: Getty.