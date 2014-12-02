Kirk Douglas is dead. But not really.

Oops!



It’s okay everyone, veteran actor Kirk Douglas is still alive. Contrary to what appeared on People magazine’s website.

Twitter lit up when the popular US entertainment website published an obituary for the 97-year-old Hollywood great, who by his own account is still kicking on.

“The announcement of my death is premature,” Douglas told USA TODAY exclusively. “I’m looking forward to turning 98 next week.”

The pre-prepared obituary with the headline ‘DO NOT PUB Kirk Douglas dies’, and opened with the, “Kirk Douglas, one of the few genuine box-office names to emerge just as TV was overtaking American culture in the years right after World War II, died TK TK TK.”

People has since removed the article from their website, but you can still read all about it on Twitter.

It's unknown whether the tribute, dated September 29th, had actually been online for two months.

It might seem macabre but most news websites, including us, pre-prepare obituaries for some celebrities and public figures.

Especially if it's a legendary actor like Kirk who's career has spanned six decades, with three Oscar nominations for his performances in Lust for Life, The Bad and the Beautiful and Champion. Although he never won, he was presented with an honorary Academy award in 1996 for "50 years as a creative and moral force in the motion picture community".

But, you know, the general rule is to wait until the person has actually passed to publish it.

For a look at Kirk's legendary career, CLICK THROUGH the gallery.

Out of the Past (1947)

Champion (1949)

Ace in the Hole (1951)

The Bad and the Beautiful (1952)

20,000 Leagues Under the Sea (1954)

Lust for Life (1956)

Paths of Glory (1957)

Gunfight at the O.K. Corral (1957)

The Vikings (1958)

Spartacus (1960)

Lonely are the Brave (1962)

Seven Days in May (1964)

The Heroes of Telemark (1965)

Saturn 3 (1980)

Tough Guys (1986)

