King Charles III is not the coolest kid on the block.

He might be a literal king, with palaces and a vast fortune at his disposal — yet the poor guy can't find a single pal to kick back with.

No weekend brunch plans with the girlies, no movie nights with friends, no trips to Target together to buy things you don't need. Or, whatever the royal equivalent would be.

First came his coronation in 2023, when big name stars including Adele, Harry Styles, Elton John, the Spice Girls and Robbie Williams all reportedly turned down the opportunity to perform. Instead, he was left with American singer Katy Perry to perform at the very English occasion.

The supposed snubs made headlines at the time, though 'scheduling conflicts' were blamed. Like when I say I can't make it to after work drinks because I have a clash, but really I'm just going home to binge-watch Gilmore Girls.

Now, Charles has a new qualm as he prepares to travel to our shores: nobody wants to chill with the King.

King Charles and Queen Camilla are touching down in Australia on October 18, with an "action-packed" itinerary across six days in Canberra and Sydney. The visit marks Charles' first trip to Australia since he became the reigning monarch, and it's his 17th visit in total in his lifetime.