Eleanor Bryant was a selfless educator. Her final act was to pull children from harm's way.

Eleanor Bryant went to work at a childcare centre northwest of Melbourne on Monday, just as any other day.

She was meant to make it home.

Instead, the 43-year-old died when a water tanker crashed through the fence at Macedon Ranges Montessori Preschool on Main Road, Riddells Creek about 2.20pm — just 40 minutes before the centre was due to close.

Police believe the truck hit a power pole before veering off the road and crashing into the kindergarten.

A three-year-old boy was taken to the Royal Children's Hospital with arm injuries, which police confirmed were non-life-threatening.

Eleanor, who was a speech pathologist and mother of an 11-year-old boy and nine-year-old girl, was trying to save children when she was struck, the Herald Sun reports.

A family friend told the publication that Eleanor was someone who "put everyone else first".

"Eleanor was the person that lit up every room she walked into. Her infectious smile, sense of humour and love for her family and friends made her a joy to be around," they said.

Friends and clients remembered her as a "truly remarkable lady".

"I will be forever grateful for everything she did for my daughter as her speech pathologist," one mum wrote online.

"This incredible woman has always been a hero to our family and now she she is a hero to so many," another said.

Detective Senior Sergeant Christian Von Tunk said police believe the tanker veered off course on a bridge about 120m from the pre-school.