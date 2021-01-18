Kimberley Duthie was embroiled in a series of AFL sex scandals. The NDAs have finally expired.

In late 2010, a number of nude photographs of St Kilda AFL club players went viral on the internet.

They were uploaded by a 17-year-old girl, who quickly became referred to by media publications as the 'St Kilda schoolgirl.'

That girl, now woman, was Kimberley Duthie and at the time she told The Age she was posting the photographs out of revenge. She said she hated the St Kilda Football Club and the AFL ''because they treated me with disrespect''.

"I just want to let them know what it feels like to have your reputation absolutely ruined," she said.

Watch: Kimberley's interview with 60 Minutes in 2011. Post continues after video.



Video via 60 Minutes.

In May that year, she said she'd slept with two players from the club and she had fallen pregnant to St Kilda player Sam Gilbert. A police investigation was subsequently launched after her school principal alerted authorities. It looked into whether a number of the club's footballers had abused their position during a school community camp visit but it was discovered that the then-16-year-old Kimberley had met the men at a nightclub, not at her school, where she'd told them she was 19. Police eventually ruled that "no unlawful activity had occurred," saving the AFL from potentially criminal conduct.

After her pregnancy was made public, Kimberley said Gilbert and the AFL cut ties with her completely, leaving her feeling "hurt" and "isolated" according to an interview with 60 Minutes. She later told media outlets her baby was stillborn on October 5.

Two months later she started posting lewd photos online prompting the AFL to publicly refer to her as a "very young girl who has obviously got some issues and needs professional help," as reported at the time by The Age. They said she'd stolen the photographs from Gilbert's laptop.