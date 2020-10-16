This week, Kim Ravaillion announced her return to netball. But the media told the wrong story.

Earlier this week, netball superstar Kim Ravaillion announced that, after taking a break to welcome her first child into the world, she has just signed with the Queensland Firebirds and will be running back on to the court in 2021.

It’s a story for the times: One of Australia’s best female netballers is determined to not let motherhood stop her from achieving her career goals, and will return to elite sport within a year of giving birth.

But if you type Ravaillion’s name into Google, you’ll notice that the overwhelming focus of her announcement has been on how her decision potentially could have impacted her partner’s career. Nevermind the sacrifices she has made for their family - more important, it would seem, was the sacrifices her partner may have to make for her.

Her fiancé and the father to her daughter is Adam Treloar, an AFL athlete who plays for Collingwood in Melbourne.

When news broke of Ravaillion signing with Firebirds, the story suddenly became that her partner may leave Collingwood to move to Queensland. In fact, it wasn’t even Ravaillion who broke the news - it was an AFL sports publication.

“Netball is not as big as the AFL, and it was annoying that the AFL got to announce it over the Firebirds themselves,” Ravaillion tells Mamamia.

Speculation was rife, with people guessing her partner will sign with the Gold Coast Suns. Even Collingwood president Eddie McGuire was asked to weigh in on the rumours. Alas, it’s not true, and Treloar is not going anywhere. But the mere tittle-tattle was enough to overshadow Ravaillion’s news of her return to netball.

“It was disappointing that Adam had to be highlighted, when it was about me,” Ravaillion says.

“It had nothing to do with him, the only side was that he was going to be away from his daughter.”

