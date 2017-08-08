There's one photo Kim Kardashian regrets posting to Instagram more than any other.

When it comes to Instagram, there are lot of… rules.

Rules that no-one talks about, but everyone follows. Like, having a consistent ‘theme’. Only posting a certain number of selfies per week.

You know, life-saving, super important stuff.

It’s a topic reality TV star Kim Kardashian – the seventh most followed person on Instagram, FYI – addressed just last week, when she asked her followers for help in curating the perfect Instagram feed.

LISTEN: The things everyone does on Instagram that we are too embarrassed to admit.

And it’s not the only problem Kim’s been having with her social media game lately.

The Queen (nay, inventor) of the selfie recently revealed that there’s one Instagram pic she really, really regrets posting.

Speaking to beauty vlogger Patrick Starrr on YouTube, the 36-year-old said she “loses sleep” over this particular image.

It’s not the image of her 20-carat engagement ring she posted just days before she was robbed at gunpoint in Paris last year.

???????????? A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Sep 29, 2016 at 12:40pm PDT

It’s not the infamous white-swimsuit pic that went down in history as one of the sauciest Instagram pictures ever, and sparked a million and one think-pieces.