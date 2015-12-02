Kim Kardashian's baby is no longer breech after a "painful and scary" medical procedure.

Kim Kardashian, 35, has undergone a “painful and scary” medical procedure in an attempt to turn her breech baby around. (We previously wrote about Kim’s baby being breech here.)

Doctors had already tried to turn around her unborn son around once before.

That attempt failed, leaving the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star no choice but to have a procedure known as an External Cephalic Version, or ECV.

She took to her website to write about the ordeal.

"This weekend, I checked into the hospital and underwent a procedure called an ECV (External Cephalic Version, or a Version), which is done to manually turn the baby from a breech position to a head-down position,” she wrote.

"They gave me an IV with medication to relax my uterus, and then three doctors attempted to work together to turn the baby.

"There was a risk that my water might break or the baby's heart rate could drop - in which case, an emergency C-section would then take place. I went in with my sisters and my husband. I was prepared for it all!

“They don’t give you any pain medication, and let me tell you: This was soooooo painful. Probably more painful than childbirth. BUT it worked!!! My baby is in the right position and it feels so good to not have the stress of thinking I need a C-section."

The ECV has been just the latest setback in what has been a difficult pregnancy for Kardashian. Over the past few months, she has regularly spoken out about her discomfort and the drawbacks of being pregnant, and she is also suffering from a sinus infection and the flu at the moment.

Kardashian and husband Kanye West's son is due to arrive around Christmas. He will be a little brother to North West, who was born in 2013.

Hang in there Kim - and good luck with the last few weeks of your pregnancy.

Did you have a breech baby? Did you go through an ECV?

