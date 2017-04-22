Kim Kardashian's new dress has made Catholics very, very angry.

Kim Kardashian may be a regular church-goer, but it wasn’t enough to save her from the Catholic League’s wrath when she stepped out in a religion-inspired mini dress this week.

The 36-year-old reality star was photographed wearing a black see-through dress that featured an image of the Virgin Mary not-so-subtly between her breasts on Wednesday.

Kardashian wore the Dolce & Gabbana-designed dress while filming ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians‘ in West Hollywood, and it wasn’t long before it the USA’s “largest Catholic civil rights organisation” saw it and took offence.

The group didn’t hold back in its statement either – labelling the entrepreneur a “former porn star”.

“We’ve never seen any indication that Kim Kardashian venerates the Blessed Virgin Mary — she is a former porn star — so her latest headline-grabbing stunt can only be seen as exploitative,” the Catholic League’s statement.

The New York Post’s Page Six has speculated that Kardashian may have been wearing the dress to promote her new Kimoji merchandise collection, in particular a $24 (US$18) votive candle featuring an image of Kim dressed as the Virgin Mary herself.

In its statement, the Catholic League pointed out that the candle was "between two other items for sale: a 'fire weed sock' and an 'ass tray'; the former celebrates marijuana use and the latter is a photo of her bare mammoth behind."

So far Kim Kardashian, nor her management, have made a statement.

