A microscopic investigation into whether Kim Kardashian slept with her sister's boyfriend, and more in Celeb in 5.

1. A microscopic investigation into whether Kim Kardashian slept with her sister's boyfriend.

Kim Kardashian wants to set the record straight about those Travis Barker rumours. And yes, we are listening.

Before we get into it, there's been lots of whispers going around that Kim Kardashian slept with the Blink-182 drummer, who also happens to be dating her older sister, Kourtney Kardashian.

Earlier this month, Travis' ex-wife Shanna Moakler claimed that she split from Travis because he cheated on her with Kim.

"I divorced my ex because, I saw them — I caught them having an affair," she told told Us Weekly.

Now, Kim has shut down the rumours, in the way all celebs love to spill tea - by posting an Instagram Q&A.

"Getting my nails done right now and I have time today. Ask me anything," the 40-year-old wrote earlier today.

Of course, one fan was quick to ask about the rumours, writing, "Did you hook up with Travis Barker?"

"NO! False narrative!" Kim replied.

"We’ve been friends for years and I’m so happy for him and Kourt."

Image: Instagram @kimkardashian.

It comes after a 2015 interview where Travis admits he "had a crush" on Kim, recently resurfaced online.

"How could you not stare at Kim? I enjoyed hanging out with Paris, but I love curvy girls. Kim was eye candy. I couldn’t keep my eyes off Kim," he told Us Weekly.

Interesting....