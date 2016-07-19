Kim Kardashian and Taylor Swift's feud has just been taken to a new level.

Take a deep breath and pray that you never have a friend that gets this involved in your business.

The director behind Taylor Swift‘s ‘Bad Blood’ clip has weighed in on the Kardashian/Swift feud with some next level calls.

Joseph Khan began the tweeting rampage on Monday morning with a direct attack on the recordings Kim released earlier this week.

The recordings appear to show Kanye West on the phone with Taylor Swift, seeking approval for the lyrics that mention her name in his controversial song, Famous.

Kanye didn't say the line "I made that bitch famous" on the call. It's like saying "I want to love you" without "in the ass." — Joseph Kahn (@JosephKahn) July 18, 2016

Khan pointed out the videos didn't hold the crucial "I made that bitch famous" line that is the disputed root of the Kanye/Kardashian/Swift feud.

Keep up. It gets worse.

The tweet could have stood on its own as a "oh yeah, you're right" moment for his followers but Khan didn't stop there.

The tweets descended into a free-for-all on the Kardashian clan.

Ain't the first time the Kardashians supported the murder of an innocent blonde woman. — Joseph Kahn (@JosephKahn) July 18, 2016

Kahn tweeted a reference to Kim's late father being the legal representation of notorious criminal O.J Simpson.

“Ain’t the first time the Kardashians supported the murder of an innocent blonde woman," he said.

Kahn then went on to take a personal shot at Kim.

"People always ask me how to be famous. My answer is simple. Have your dad defend murder of a woman. Release sex tape. That's it. Good luck," he said.

