A quick recap of what the heck is going on with Kim Kardashian and that Skims 'editing fail'.

Kim Kardashian has faced her fair share of accusations for photoshopping and editing her images, and she will most likely continue to face them for the rest of time.

But the most recent example of this, involving a video ad for her shapewear company, Skims, might be the most bizarre so far.

A video of the commercial went viral this month, showing Kardashian, 40, stretching the waistband of her underwear before running her hand up her waist.

In the ad, Kardashian says "it bounces right back" as she pulls her underwear away.

It's pretty standard advertising for the brand, except for the way in which her finger appears to distort during the process. It too bounces back... after turning unnaturally wavy during her movement.

TikTok user Alex Kelly shared the clip online, and it quickly led to backlash right across the internet.

Comments pointed out that the Kardashians have been shaping beauty standards for well over a decade, and now themselves appear to be struggling to maintain it. This was also a conversation that took place in April, after an unedited photo of Khloe Kardashian circled the web despite her team working around the clock to take it down.

"Adverts are not true. Body shapes are contorted and then it’s all used to sell you products to fix the problem they caused. And I'm so glad it’s increasingly being called out and people are being held responsible," body positive Instagrammer Charlotte Peirce wrote.