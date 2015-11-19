"I wish I lied about my due date."

If it’s true, Kim Kardashian has officially come up with the best idea for every pregnant woman. At the end of my pregnancy, I cursed her for not sharing her brilliant idea with me.

Kimmy K’s second pregnancy has been called into question numerous times by media outlets. From whether she’s wearing a fake bump (com’on, why would anyone do this?) to her lying about her due date (pure genius).

Allegedly, the most famous Kardashian sister might be lying to the world about her due date so she can avoid the paparazzi stalking her when she’s rushing to the hospital. Fair enough.

While Kimmy K is doing it to avoid the paps, I wish I had lied to avoid the questions.

When you’re pregnant with your first, there is nothing more frightening than D-day. For about eight months, you can push the thought out of your mind. But when you go on maternity leave or start buying food that will expire after your due date… you can no longer avoid the inevitable.

As I entered my third trimester, I became very very aware that there was only one ending to pregnancy (yes, I clearly didn’t think it through). Regardless of how uncomfortable I felt, I was bloody freaked out about D-day. So much so that people couldn’t even wish me good luck without my squashed stomach flipping (read more about that here).

Half way into my pregnancy, with the possibility of needing a C-section increasing, I made my husband promise to keep the surgery date a secret. By the end, only my obstetrician, the hospital and my husband knew I was having a C-section and the date it was scheduled for. The last thing my freaked-out mind needed was anyone sending well wishes the night before (and reminding me of what was about to happen the following day). Or asking to be there the moment I left the operating theater (family, I’m pointing the finger at you).