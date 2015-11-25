Kim Kardashian says her baby is breech and would "rather not" have a c-section.

Kim Kardashian, 35, has shared news on her blog that her baby son is currently breech and that she may need to have a c-section.

She wrote, “I’m writing this blog while up at 4 A.M., a little anxious for my delivery as I’m entering into my 36th week of pregnancy. I’ve surrendered to the placenta issues and actually haven’t been thinking too deeply about them lately. However, my latest concern is that my baby is breech, meaning he’s in the wrong position for childbirth. His head is still up and it’s supposed to be down. He was supposed to turn by 32 weeks. So now, I will have to get a C-section. Or so I thought!”

Kim went on to explain that she stayed up for most of the night researching.

"I've learned that you actually can deliver a breech baby and I feel fortunate that my doctor Paul Crane is one of the few doctors that still does this. They just don't even teach it anymore Paul was my mum's doctor and delivered me! So I know I'm in the best care," she said.

Yet despite mentioning that Dr. Crane can deliver a baby that is breech, Kim is still determined to get her baby son to turn. "Since my baby is pretty big, over 7 pounds (3.18 kilograms), maybe he's just too big at this point but I started intensive chiropractic work with Dr. Elliot Berlin. He is 'the' pregnancy chiropractor! I've learned so much from my few sessions with him," Kim shared.

"I have been doing everything I can to try to turn the baby. I lay practically upside down three times a day for 15 minutes. I play music in the right position and ice my belly in certain spots to get him to squirm out of the breech position. I even started acupuncture where I burn moxa (mugwort) on my pinky toe every day! I am even attempting hypnosis," she added.

WATCH the promo for Keeping Up with the Kardashians season 11. Post continues after the video...