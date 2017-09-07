Literally just 37 thoughts I had while looking at Kim Kardashian naked in a tree.

The threat of World War III is looming, hurricanes are ravaging large expanses of the American coastline, a third royal baby is on the way and Kim Kardashian West is naked in a backyard.

No, really. She is. Just take a look.

The 36-year-old shared the photo to Instagram and Twitter on Wednesday alongside the caption, "So honored to have been photographed by Mert and Marcus for their book new book! 20 years in the making!"

It's arty, it's divisive, it's currently being ridiculed to hell and high water on the internet and raising so many thoughts and questions within me. 37, to be exact.

1. Hey, look! It's Kim Kardashian naked and in a tree.

2. Seeing this feels less weird than it should.

3. How can something that should be so wrong, feel so right?

4. It's like Calabassas meets Kate Bush. No pun intended.