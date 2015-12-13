Kim Kardashian is selling a whole lot of clothes on eBay.

It doesn’t matter what it is — good ol’ Kimmy K will find a way to make a buck out of it.

She’s already made a dollar or two from her weightloss shakes, perfumes, shapewear, lollipops (yes, Kardashian Lollipops are a thing), alcohol and iPhone app, just to name a few.

So what’s next for our mate Kim? Selling her second-hand maternity clothes on eBay, of course!

Ever the businesswoman, Kim Kardashian has waited exactly one week after the birth of her son, Saint, to start an online yard sale of her maternity clothes.

Watch Kim discuss potential baby names with Ellen before Saint was born (post continues after video).

Yep, everything from her ‘Chinchilla Monogram Long Coat’ (current bid $1575 ) to a pair of Adidas runners (oh so affordable at just $172.50) can be bid on over at Kim’s eBay account, ‘kimsaprincess‘.