Kim Kardashian has made a new career move and it's fraught with risk.

To know of Kim Kardashian’s existence is to recognise that she looks damned good when placed in front of a camera. But even with that skill well and truly honed, her newest career move from reality television mogul to morning TV host is about as risky as they come.

Earlier this week it was announced that the mother-of-two will join longtime friend and Keeping up with the Kardashians executive producer Ryan Seacrest on the couch of his major US morning talk show Live With Kelly And Ryan later this month while fellow co-host Kelly Ripa is on leave.

From first glance, it makes sense given her and Seacrest’s long-running relationship and natural banter, plus it’s a good opportunity for the 36-year-old. But the history of the Kardashian family and hosting appearances is not a pleasant one, which makes the decision on Kim’s part all the more confusing.

In 2013, Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner launched her eponymous midday talk show, Kris via the Fox Network, which was meant to sit somewhere between the Oprah Winfrey and Ellen DeGeneres market.

Sadly, the show ran for just six weeks before being cancelled. It received an IMDB score of just 1.6 out of 10 and was widely criticised in reviews, with one critic calling the show "just another cynical promotional opportunity."

Months after the failed show wrapped up, even Fox staff themselves mocked Kris's hosting abilities, with the president of programming, Frank Cicha saying, "She looked not just like a deer in the headlights but like a deer that already got hit... She was pretty uninteresting."