Kim Kardashian tries to prove Taylor Swift is lying about Kanye West.

Uh-oh. If Kim Kardashian’s Snapchat is to be believed, Taylor Swift might be in trouble.

Kim has posted a series of videos online which appear to show Kanye West on the phone with Taylor Swift, seeking her approval for the lyrics that mention her name in his controversial song Famous.

“All I give a f**k about it is you, as a person, and as a friend…relationships are more important than a punchline,” Kanye says in the clips, to which Taylor replies, “I really appreciate you telling me about it, that’s really nice.”

“I don’t want to do rap that makes people feel bad,” Kanye continues.

“It’s obviously very tongue-in-cheek,” says Swift when Kanye reads the lyrics to her.

Kim has been threatening to expose the truth behind the song, after her rapper husband received backlash for mentioning the singer in his lyrics, and referring to her as a “bitch”.