OPINION: "A ruined designer bag is the latest 'smug mum' accessory."

By GEMMA ASKHAM.

Someone has stolen all of the colouring books in Hollywood.

How do I know? Well, ask yourself this: If you want to encourage your young child’s art skills, what do you give them to express their creativity mess?

A) Paper

B) Paper

C) Paper

D) A brand new Hermès handbag worth thousands of dollars

So, you see, a complete LA-wide sell-out of paper-based materials must be the explanation for Kim Kardashian holding a Hermès Herbag – RRP $2875 for the standard model (and KK does not strike us a standard-model girl) – covered in paint smears and her child’s handprints.

I can just picture the scene… Kim rushing into the kitchen just as little North West is grabbing the bag – gah, two seconds too late, Kimmy! Cue an onslaught of expletives, tears, furious-face selfies, angry pouty selfies, more selfies, maybe a sacked nanny.

But, no. It turns out that the scribbles on the Hermès bag were a deliberate decision; the brainchild of Mr West himself, who is renowned for making great fashion decisions. Let’s take a second to recall the ‘interesting’ (read: terrifying) Hermès bag he got Kim last Christmas:

[raw] [/raw]

But it would seem that none of that was FASHUN enough. So when it came to Kim’s birthday this October, Kanye bought her a bloody expensive bag intended only to be scribbled all over by their 16-month-old.

Which makes me feel a teeny bit sick. As in, I just vomited over my desk.

Kim initially mistook the paint splatters for the work of a hot a new artist (you’d want a refund wouldn’t you) – until Kanye showed her a video of little North painting it.

Which would be cute, if the bag hadn’t cost THOUSANDS OF DOLLARS.