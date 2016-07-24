celebrity

The Kanye West and Taylor Swift feud is probably a publicity stunt, according to Fergie.

The Kim Kardashian/Kanye West/Taylor Swift argument came to a head last week when Kim released a Snapchat video that seemed to show Taylor knew all about the lyrics that would be in Kanye’s Famous song… and she was fine with it.

Source: Getty Images.

Twitter erupted. Hashtags were made. Taylor's squad came out in her full defence. Tweens were crying. But through it all, Kim's good friend Fergie (who just released the MILF Money music video) has an inkling that it's all one big publicity stunt.

The issue has been exploding all week. Post continues after video.

Fergie went to Kyle and Jackie O's radio show this week to talk about her theory. "You've gotta respect her [Kim] for sticking up for her husband. Knowing them, it's probably a big master plan. They'll probably all come together at the MTV Awards or something."

Fergie in her latest video clip. Image via Interscope Records.

And wouldn't that be a sight. After all, we're still not over the 2009 MTV Awards when Kanye interrupted Taylor's speech for Best Female Video to announce Beyonce should have won. Whether she should have or not is beside the point; that night was really on when the Kanye vs. Taylor fight began.

Image courtesy of MTV.

So, wouldn't it be coming full circle to reveal they're all just best friends when they next hit the red carpet?

