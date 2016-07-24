The Kanye West and Taylor Swift feud is probably a publicity stunt, according to Fergie.

The Kim Kardashian/Kanye West/Taylor Swift argument came to a head last week when Kim released a Snapchat video that seemed to show Taylor knew all about the lyrics that would be in Kanye’s Famous song… and she was fine with it.

Twitter erupted. Hashtags were made. Taylor's squad came out in her full defence. Tweens were crying. But through it all, Kim's good friend Fergie (who just released the MILF Money music video) has an inkling that it's all one big publicity stunt.

The issue has been exploding all week. Post continues after video.