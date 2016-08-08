Nine times Kim Kardashian West was, in fact, a feminist.

Kim Kardashian West broke the hearts and hopes of many on Friday (okay, mostly just mine) when she told a crowd of women at the BlogHer 2016 conference that she is not a feminist.

“I don’t think that I am,” the 35-year-old said, explaining, “I don’t like labels. I just think I do what makes me happy and I want women to be confident and I’m so supportive of women.”

Given how many celebrities shy away from calling themselves feminists, Kardashian West’s admission isn’t exactly surprising, but it a downright lie. Because if we use Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s definition of “the label” (made famous by its inclusion in Beyonce’s song ‘Flawless’) as a benchmark, a feminist is simply a “person who believes in the social, political, and economic equality of the sexes.”

The mother of feminisim Gloria Steinem talks to Mia Freedman about Kim Kardashian

And when applied to the life and times of reality television superstar Kim Kardashian West, it’s evident that she not only engages in feminist acts on the regular, but also does so unapologetically.

Here’s the proof.

1. Every time she posts a nude selfie.

Making the statement that your body is your own is basically lifted straight from the Feminism 101 handbook.

And while nudity (especially in selfie form) may now seem tired and even a little contrived, women daring to be in the buff in ye olden times would have been deemed mentally unstable, seen them socially outcast and their careers disappear before their eyes.

But thanks to feminism, Kim’s nudity is one of the many reasons for her stratospheric success.

Kim Kardashian with Emily Ratajkowski. Source: Instagram.

2. Every time she promotes body positivity in all shapes and sizes.

Kim and her sisters are largely responsible for shattering the thin, white, blonde beauty stereotype when they showed up on the scene with curves and confidence aplenty. And you know what? The world is a far better place for it.

Having someone with close to 80 million Instagram followers tell women "when it comes to how you feel about your body, remember to be kind to yourself and enjoy how you look now," is not only refreshing, but also helps reset the standard of beauty women around the world aspire to. It's also about as feminist as one can get.