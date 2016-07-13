Kim Kardashian is kooking up a new business venture.

Holy Kardashian, this is the most unexpected Kim development yet.

The reality TV star is rumoured to be bringing out her very own cookbook, inspired by the success of her #SoulFoodSundays snapchats.

A source told People that her rapper husband Kanye is supportive of the venture, and is the reason why Kim has started experimenting more in the kitchen.

“Kim is starting to cook so much more than she has in her entire life. It all started with Kanye’s encouragement as he loved when she cooks him food,” the source revealed.

How… romantic?

So, what kind of recipes will Kim be sharing with her fans? If these meals don’t make the cut we will be DEVASTATED.

Chilli Con Kanye -- because no one loves a food named after Kanye quite like Kanye does

Uh-huh Honey Chicken -- DEFINITELY what Kim and Kanye ate after that infamous Bound 2 video shoot

video shoot Kimye Kimchi -- nothing like a bit of fermented cabbage to celebrate real and lasting love

Armenian lentil salad -- because #heritage, you guys

Kim's guide to cooking karrots, kokonut and kauliflower

And for dessert... New York Yeeze-cake

Which Kardashian makes the most Kash?