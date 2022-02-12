Kim Kardashian is guilty of blackfishing. But she's the face of a bigger problem.

I hate to love the unfolding of the Kardashian-Jenner dynasty, hate is a strong word so let’s assume I have used it to create a sense of contrast.

I was intrigued and then slowly became addicted to the popular show Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Each season showed just how little I was achieving in life as their houses got bigger and dare I say it, so did their arses and lips.

I throw little shade to this comment, it's rather a mere observation. However, I note my inferior feelings could not be put on Kim or her family members.

Watch: Kim Kardashian's debut on Saturday Night Live. Post continues below.



Video via SNL.

Yes, I somewhat feel 'wronged' that a family can go against the grain or the memo as I call it and become filthy rich from it.

Yes, I did feel some type of way but as a woman who researches trauma; I had to dig deeper with my discomfort and the first step was to step back and disconnect from the show.

The odd clickbait news article that would get me going down the Kardashian rabbit hole was usually to exploit and/or share a new relationship they were in or a business venture they had created.

Most of the time, I have been in awe of what they have all created from what was either a media stunt or the blatant invasion of privacy that saw Kim’s sex tape plastered all over the internet.

The Kardashian family without a doubt have been opportunists from the get-go.

The question is, 'Is Kim Kardashian guilty of Blackfishing?'

Firstly, what is Blackfishing? A term created in 2018 where Black culture appropriation in its extreme form is married with catfishing, effectively where non-black (mostly white) females present themselves in a racially ambiguous way.