Kim Kardashian just said what famous mums aren't supposed to say about their kids.

Say what you will about Kim Kardashian, but there's one thing we can always rely on her for: she will keep it real when it comes to her thoughts on parenting.

And she knows a thing or two about the chaos of being a working single mother. The SKIMS founder shares four children with her ex-husband, Kanye West: daughters North, 10, and Chicago, six, and sons Saint, eight, and Psalm, four.

On the most recent episode of The Kardashians, Kim confided in her mother Kris Jenner about how unhappy she was having to spend her 43rd birthday with her children.

"I thought my birthday, I'd have a day to myself. I was stuck doing everything that everyone else wanted to do," she said. "I was stuck watching YouTube unboxing videos on my birthday. I had a FIFA tournament. Colour Me Mine — you should see the ugly thing I made.

"This is not what I wanted to be doing on my birthday."