The style of former First Lady Jackie Kennedy is instantly recognisable. It’s as timeless as it is iconic; the blow-dried-to-perfection brunette bouffant; the fitted Chanel dress suit; the white gloves; the necklace of pearls.

It’s a representation of class and power, tied together by a picture-perfect family of long-socked children – as photogenic as an ‘all American dream’ must be.

Now, however, reality TV queen Kim Kardashian West has donned the “Jackie Drag” for the latest issue of Interview and we can’t look away.

.@KimKardashian channels Jackie Kennedy Onassis together with her daughter North for our September cover: https://t.co/use7eTMnGd pic.twitter.com/5hO5rj25fJ — Interview Magazine (@InterviewMag) August 28, 2017

Introduced on the cover as “America’s new first lady”, this is power dressed up as power, taken to a whole new level.

It’s also, people hope, a sneaky sign her husband, rap artist Kanye West, is planning to run for president – an idea he’s spoken about (semi-seriously) on a handful of occasions.