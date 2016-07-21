Kim Kardashian is a money making machine. We knew that already, sure, but if you needed any more proof here it is.
Page Six is claiming that Kardashian was paid almost a million dollars US for her appearance at a Revolve clothing Hamptons house party.
One million US dollars.
According to the site’s source, Kardashian, who was flown in and out on a private plane, was paid US $700,000 to take photos with “influencers” at Saturday’s Revolve Hamptons House party while wearing the label.
Back at it in the Hamptons with @Revolve #RevolveInTheHamptons A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jul 16, 2016 at 2:50pm PDT