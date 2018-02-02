Celeb in 5: Friday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. Apparently, three measly words ruined the working relationship of Sex and The City’s brightest stars.

Well. If you thought the Sex and The City feud (or perhaps unrequited feud...) is dying a slow death privately, it ain't, with Sarah Jessica Parker detailing her "heartbreak" over Kim Cattrall's public dismissal of her friendship with the main stars of the show last year.

To recap, in an interview with Piers Morgan in 2017, Cattrall said she and her co-stars had "never been friends", just colleagues. It came after it was revealed a third Sex and The City movie wouldn't be going ahead because of the reported "demands" of Cattrall.

Speaking on US talk show Watch What Happens Live Parker addressed Cattrall's comments regarding the state of their relationship.

"I found it very upsetting," Parker told host Andy Cohen. "That's not the way I recall our experience. So it's sad."

"It was a professional experience but it became personal because it was years and years of our life."

Eeeesh.

2. Modern Family actress Julie Bowen has split from her husband of 13 years.