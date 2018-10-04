Uh, so, Kanye West gave Kim Kardashian a $1.4 million Mother's Day gift.

Last Mother’s Day I gave my mum a canvas bag with a funny quote on it and a box of chocolate. It was $40 in total and I now feel really inadequate.

You see, Kim Kardashian just oh so casually mentioned that Kanye West gave her AU$1.4 million for Mother’s Day.

WHAT.

That’s more money than I’ve ever seen in my life, but Kim said there was a reason for it.

The 37-year-old appeared on Ashley Graham’s Pretty Big Deal podcast and said she was offered a million dollars by a brand to do a post on Mother’s Day.

“It’s great money, let me ask Kanye,” she told the brand.

‘Great money’… Yeah. That’s one way to describe it.

Kim refused to name the brand but said it was known to “knock off” her husband’s fashion brand Yeezy. So naturally, Kanye wasn’t keen on Kim promoting the copycats and asked her not to do it.

Her bank account was still given a boost though.

“Mother’s Day comes and he happened to be recording out of town. I get my flowers and then I get an envelope delivered to the door,” Kim told Ashley on the podcast.

“It was a million-dollar cheque and a note saying thank you for always supporting me and not posting.

“In the rest of the envelope, it was a contract to be an owner of Yeezy – to have my percentage. And that was my Mother’s Day present.”

What the heck.

Kim admitted she felt a little bit guilty about the money, but not guilty enough to hand it back.

She cashed the cheque two days later.

Just. Wow.