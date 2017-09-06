TRUE CRIME: Matthew Phelps had a dream. When he woke up, his wife had been killed.

Matthew Phelps, 28, climbed into bed on the 1st of September, last Friday night, next to his wife of 12 months, Lauren Phelps.

There was nothing particularly notable about the evening. Matthew had been having trouble sleeping, so decided to have some Coricidin Cough and Cold medicine because, he said, “I know it can make you feel good”. Otherwise, there was no indication that at 1:10am, early on Saturday morning, Matthew would be calling 911, telling an operator “I think I killed my…”

One night in 1943, 16-year-old Jo Ann Kiger was struck with an intense and vivid dream that people were breaking into her home and murdering her family. As she slept, Jo Ann retrieved two revolvers from the family home and fired at the imagined intruders. Instantly, she killed her father and 6-year-old brother, while severely injuring her mother.

In 1987, Kenneth James Parks, a 23-year-old Toronto man, got up from his bed in the early hours of the morning and drove 23 kilometres to the home of his much-loved in-laws. When he arrived, he assaulted his father-in-law, and stabbed his mother-in-law to death. His only memory of the night is standing in a police station, in shock, saying almost robotically, “I think I have killed some people… my hands.”

Kiger and Parks were both acquitted of murder – given they were entirely unconscious when their crimes took place.

Matthew, who woke from his dream to find his wife stabbed to death beside him, has been charged with murder.

In the seven-minute long 911 call, the operator asks Matthew, "What do you mean... what happened?"

"I had a dream,"Matthew responds. "And then I turned on the lights and she's dead on the floor."

"How? How? How?" the operator says.

“There’s blood all over me, and there’s a bloody knife on the bed. I think I did it," and after a lengthy pause Phelps says, "I can't believe I did this. I can't believe I did this."

Earlier that day, 29-year-old Lauren posted a video to her Facebook page, where she enthusiastically touts a product from the candle company she worked for. By all accounts, Laura and Matthew were happy newlyweds, who both loved Star Wars and danced with light sabers at their wedding last year. Matthew does not have a criminal record.