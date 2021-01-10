Of course you love them with all of your soul, but sometimes, just sometimes, those little humans you share a home with can be absolute menaces.

Sometimes they can be absolute menaces for a couple of...years.

They eventually grow out of it of course. They always do.

But that doesn't exactly help when you're knee deep in tantrums or sulkiness or just plain... meanness.

But every child is different, and while some 12-year-old's (aka me, sorry mum) yell "DON'T GET OUT OF THE CAR MUM, YOU'RE SO EMBARRASSING," others are sweet sweet angels only to turn, suddenly, to the dark side at age 15.

We asked a bunch of Mamamia mums to tell us the absolute honest truth about which age, from newborn to teenager, has been the absolute worst.

Here's what they told us:

Stacey.

In my opinion three years old is the worst, and we’re slowly outgrowing it as we get closer to four.

So many big feelings at this age, and it’s the time when you really decide what kind of parent you want to be in regards to proper discipline. I went down the line of gentle disciple and oh my god the patience I found it takes is sometimes exhausting.

Then you have the constant questions, 'why?', 'who?', 'how does this work?' And the need to be heard and responded to immediately and not understanding the need to wait. I could go on...

Danina.

I think the year between 2.5-3.5 is the worst (so far).