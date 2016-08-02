Our top tips for caring for kids with sensitive skin.

Sometime before her gummy smile was taken by her first tooth, my daughter lost her soft baby skin. Milky cheeks turned raw and red from the slightest chill in the air. Her calves were coarse to the touch, seemingly devastated beyond repair.

It is difficult to see my daughter in discomfort, her skin sometimes so irritated it bleeds. However, though my daughter’s sensitive skin causes her some distress, skin sensitivities can often be so great as to bring young sufferers to constant tears.

Mariela tries to ensure that her daughter's sensitive skin is well cared for. Image: supplied.

For parents who may have never experienced sensitive skin themselves, it can be disorienting reading so much conflicting advice on how to best care for your child’s skin – as it was in our household.

After speaking to sufferers of eczema and other skin sensitivities, and their experienced mothers, I’ve compiled the list below - five rarely-disputed, highly successful tips for parenting kids with sensitive skin.

1. Use dermatologically-tested products.

One in two Australian consumers claim to amend their purchasing habits to accommodate a family member at home with skin sensitivities. Manufacturing companies, now well aware of this, will often have their personal care products dermatologically-tested, and accordingly labelled. Lotions, soap, powders – it is now easier than ever to determine the products that will be kind to sensitive skin, and those that will not.

