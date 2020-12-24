Just five of the best kids' shows on Stan to get you through the school holidays.

If you look back on your childhood, the TV shows you loved no doubt hold a special place in your heart.

All thanks to the stories they told, the characters they introduced you to, and the adventures they allowed you to go on.

These school holidays, you're probably looking for some fun shows to introduce the kids in your life to.

So, here are five of the best kids' shows on Stan right now to get you through the school holidays.

TrollsTopia

Trolls became a box office hit when it was released in 2016, (even picking up an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Song for Can't Stop the Feeling) and its 2020 sequel Trolls World Tour was equally beloved.

Now the fun continues on Stan with TrollsTopia, inspired by the films and offering up the next chapter in this hair-raising adventures of the trolls.

Poppy (voiced by Amanda Leighton) now knows there are other musical trolls scattered throughout the forest. So she bottles up her endless positivity and invites delegates from every troll tribe in the forest to live together in harmony.

It's all a grand experiment she calls TrollsTopia.

The series introduces new characters but also brings back trolls from the original movies including Branch (voiced by Skylar Astin).

Take a look at the trailer for TrollsTopia, post continues below.

Madagascar: A Little Wild

If your kids are looking for a little adventure, then you need to introduce them to Madagascar: A Little Wild.

Based on the blockbuster movie franchise, Madagascar: A Little Wild features Alex the Lion, Marty the Zebra, Melman the Giraffe and Gloria the Hippo as kids living in their rescue habitat at a world-famous zoo.

This is actually the third TV series in the Madagascar franchise and the second prequel to the hit 2005 film, which featured these same iconic characters, who had spent their lives in comfortable captivity, being unexpectedly shipwrecked on the island of Madagascar.

Curious George

When it comes to kid's characters it doesn't get more iconic than Curious George.

Created by Margret and H. A. Rey, Curious George was first published in 1941 and has remained consistently beloved by children ever since.

For more than 60 years the world has followed the adventures of a little monkey named George and his friend the Man with the Yellow Hat.

This animated Stan series was created with the intention to introduce George to a whole new generation of kids.

Stan's Curious George series has a focus on education and incorporates early science and maths content into the animated series. It also draws upon George's curiosity-driven adventures to target pre-school age viewers.