UNPOPULAR OPINION: Dear parents, your kids aren't lifestyle accessories.

When I was online dating, I had a rule: never swipe right on a profile pic that included a child.

You might think that’s a no-brainer, but as a single mother, I encountered more of these types of profiles than you might imagine. Usually, it was single dads who were the culprits, but not always. Apparently, a lot of dudes out there think posing with a kid will make them look more dateable. “Look at me! I like kids, and kids like me!” their profiles seemed to scream. I guess maybe they think all women find kids cute? Or that we’re all looking for a guy who likes kids? Or maybe they just think posing with a child makes them seem less like a potential serial killer…?

I was reminded of this when I (accidentally, unwillingly) ran across an Instagram post showing Ivanka Trump eating spaghetti with her three year-old son, Lady and the Tramp style; one long noodle extending from her pursed lips into her son’s mouth, his eyes closed as she dangles the pasta onto his outstretched tongue. The picture is, for lack of a better word, gross.

View this post on Instagram Birthday tradition: Spaghetti lunch-date!???? A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Oct 14, 2016 at 10:46am PDT

But most people seemed not to have a problem with it. “Awww, so sweet!” was the overwhelming sentiment among commenters, except for the one who said “your dad wants to do that with you” – a comment, of course, that alludes to repeated inappropriate displays of affection towards Ivanka Trump by her father. You remember? There was the time he patted her ass on live television, the time he told Howard Stern that she had “the best body” and has “always been quite voluptuous,” and the time he went on The View and said if she wasn’t his daughter, “perhaps I’d be dating her,” just to name a few. *Cringe*