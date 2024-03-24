HOLLY WAINWRIGHT: The kids are going to blame us for this.

This article originally appeared on Holly Wainwright's newsletter. Sign up here.

A neat black marker-pen grid divided my little son’s bare back into squares. The practitioner was about to start pricking. Billy, two years old and miserable with visits to uniformed people wielding needles, was wriggling and shouty.

"He’s going to need to hold still," said the nurse, in the sort of flat tone that suggested squirmy children were, like morning traffic and printer jams, the least interesting irritations of his day.

I handed Billy my iPhone. There was a game that instantly silenced him as he popped rising primary-coloured bubbles with his little chubby finger. There was a video, where an animated star sang Twinkle Twinkle in the voice of an American tween, that would hypnotise him into stillness. I don’t remember which it was.

"Children this age shouldn’t be on phones," said the nurse, as he began to prick, my boy so engrossed he didn’t flinch. "It's absolutely terrible for their brain development."

I remember the feeling. A hot kind of shame. A surge of scratchy irritation. A rush of righteous indignation. I said, "I know. I’m terrible. But, you know, sometimes, whatever works."

Whatever works.

Phones worked.

