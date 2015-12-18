How to entertain the kids every weekend in 2016 for only $63.

Every single time my children and I leave the house to do something fun it costs us at least $100. Every, single, time. It doesn’t help that there are three of them (kids, that is). All costs are multiplied by three and then if I feed and water them, it costs even more.

They are always hungry, and thirsty, even if we’ve eaten just before we’ve left the house. If I get a coffee, well, then it costs $104.50. I need my coffee. There is no way I doing without that.

As excited as I am that school holidays have arrived (sleep ins!) I know that the novelty of relaxing and hanging out at home will quickly wear thin with my beloved children and they’ll be tapping me on the shoulder asking, “Mum, what are we DOING today?”

“Making cupcakes,” I’ll suggest.

“Then what?”

“Watching a movie on TV,” a little less convincingly.

You can imagine my excitement (yes, I actually get super excited by things like this!) when I found out about a pass that covers heaps of activities we love and then further discovered that it’s actually on sale at the moment. Have you heard of the Premium Merlin Annual Pass? It is an entertainment pass that lasts for an entire year and gives you unlimited access to some of the best destinations, including SEA LIFE Sydney Aquarium, WILD LIFE Sydney Zoo, Sydney Tower Eye, Madame Tussauds Sydney, Illawarra Fly Treetop Adventures and Manly SEA LIFE Sanctuary.

And it’s on sale just in time for the school holidays.

With 30 per cent off at the moment, the Premium Merlin Annual Pass works out to be just $63 for kids and $83 for adults. You can start out by purchasing a family pass for three people for $189 and then add extras on if needed.

It really helps if I don’t have to worry about the cost of everything every time we head out the door. That means our trips are carefully budgeted and planned. Sometimes we even stick to those budgets and plans. Other times I think, stuff it, and I give in and let them choose something from the souvenir gift shop. When we go out we want to enjoy ourselves, not count every dollar and do without.