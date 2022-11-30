50 parents on the most ridiculous item their child has put on their Christmas wish list.

"My son would like a new pancreas to replace his dodgy one that stopped working when he was three!" - Julie.

"He requested for his sister to stop annoying him... I think I'll have better luck finding the real unicorn his sister wants." - Amy.

"My almost five-year-old has asked for sticky tape and an electric toothbrush..." Kate.

"When my little sister was really young, we'd ask her what she wanted for Christmas and she said a 'torch' and a 'mat'. We think she didn't really understand so just looked around and said what she saw. But she was insistent she wanted a torch and a mat. Santa left her like a chunky Tonka torch and she loved it." - Emmeline.

"My five-year-old grandson has asked his aunt if she can take him to New York to meet Spider-Man because she took him to Toy Story Putt Putt last year! If you don't ask, you'll never know." - Kristine.

"My four-year-old daughter wants a drum kit and a microphone. She is getting it but I’m sure I’ll regret it." - Kathryn.

"My daughter has put a hairless cat on her Christmas list for this year. Needless to say, she won’t be getting one!" - Kara.

"My nephew doesn't have ridiculous requests... Just everything in the catalogue. I'm getting his parents a 'no junk mail' sticker for his mailbox." - Brooke.

Image: Supplied.