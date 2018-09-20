The emotional reason a mum spent $13K on the most epic kid's party we've ever seen.

Back in my day (here we go), kids’ parties usually consisted of a cardboard crown, half-melted ice cream cake and a few rides down a big red slippery dip at the local McDonald’s.

Sometimes, there’d be a fairy-themed house party with sparkly face paint and way too many chocolate crackles, but that was about as extravagant as it got.

Well, a Melbourne mum probably just spent more on one party than the cost of every McDonald’s kids party I ever went to combined.

…And it was for her one-year-old son.

As reported by Yahoo7, Melbourne mum Jackie Lam spent nearly $13,000 on a lavish first birthday bash for her son Lachlan, and yes, you read that figure correctly.

Apparently the event, which Lam started planning when Lachy was just two months old, was so opulent, friends and family compared it to a wedding.

It was held at a waterside restaurant for 125 adults and 50 children, and boasted a buffet meal for the grown ups with a specially-crafted menu for the kids, complete with a decadent dessert station.

There was also a ball pit, photo booth, face painter and balloonist.