Just 20 genius ideas for celebrating your child's birthday in lockdown.

Parents feel the pressure to make kids' birthdays special at the best of times, but during a global pandemic and lockdown - the birthday magic is a little harder to come by.

My son Toby turned 11 years old this week, and with postal delays meaning some of his presents were missing, I turned to the internet for help to create some lockdown birthday fun.

Here are 20 ideas I found online that you can use to bring the magic to your next lockdown birthday celebration.

1. Backyard fire pit and roasted marshmallows.

This is a great option for lockdown fun during the cooler months. Toby requested this for his birthday, so we made hot chocolates and got a range of sweet treats to dunk in our mugs, including marshmallows for roasting!

Listen: In the second episode of this 'kids and COVID' mini-series, The Quicky speaks to four children aged between six and 16 to find out what they are really thinking and feeling about COVID-19, especially those who remain in lockdown with their families. Post continues below.

2. Movie night with all the trimmings.

For older kids who can sit down and watch a movie for a couple of hours, why not set up the lounge room with bean bags, cushions and blankets. Turn out the lights, get individual tubs of popcorn and snacks, and let the birthday kid choose the film. Make it a family experience and maybe even allow popcorn fights, if you can bear the clean-up.

3. Lounge room disco party with added lighting.

Hot Dub Time Machine DJ Tom Lowndes streams regular weekend family 'discos' for locked down party animals. This has become a favourite Saturday night activity in our house, but would also be the perfect soundtrack for a birthday party. Mamamia Outlouder Fiona told me she took her son’s birthday disco up a notch when she purchased a laser disco ball that syncs with music. Winning.

Lounge room disco. Image: Supplied.