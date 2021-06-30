We asked you to share your kids' birthday cake fails. You sent us these 35 masterpieces.

When we asked the Mamamia community to share their children's birthday cake nails and fails, we expected to receive an influx of funny cake fails.

Instead, we received photos of wildly intricate cake fortresses, animals, trains, pirates ships and more.

Watch the trailer for Mamamia's parenting podcast, This Glorious Mess Big Kids and Little Kids. Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia.

Ahead of your kid's next birthday, here's all the inspiration you need.

From mind-blowing masterpieces to a few hilarious fails, here are just some of the birthday cakes the Mamamia community created.

1. Jasmin

"I just made this one last weekend for my son's fifth birthday. He loves to pick a really difficult cake for me to make each year!"

Image: Supplied.