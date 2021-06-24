'My 7yo and 10yo kids are constantly asking for a phone. Instead, I got them this watch.'

I'm an Adelaide mum of six.
Two of said kids, particularly the 10-year-old and the 7-year-old lately have been constantly asking for mobile phones. I knew this battle was coming, but I was cherishing every last day I could squeeze out of avoiding it, and not having it mentioned. Not yet.
But here we are.
There's been a few times lately where situations have occurred where I really needed to contact the kids and I haven’t been able to.
So worriedly, I did some research. I was super sceptical at first, fearing my kids would have free rein of the internet (terrifying). But after deep diving and a few recommendations from other parents, I decided to try out Spacetalk smartwatches – a device which you can call, message and locate your kids through.
Now I don't see how we could be without them. Let me explain.