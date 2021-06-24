'My 7yo and 10yo kids are constantly asking for a phone. Instead, I got them this watch.'

As soon as 3:10pm hits on a weekday, we've got it set for the School Mode to toggle off automatically and Sylus can receive my message that I am a few minutes away from school pick-up, and to find his little sister.

The Spacetalk Adventurer has 4G capabilities and reliable service (can be with Telstra, Optus, Vodafone... any of them), and it hasn’t let us down. Not once.

You can control all of this through the app on your phone: reminders, alerts, Reward Stars, School Mode and plenty more.

Set up took two minutes, and changing settings takes a few clicks. I'm not a tech expert but I found it nice and easy.

You set up contacts too on a Safe Contact List, so the watch cancels any calls or texts from unknown numbers. The kids can only message or call with numbers you’ve pre-approved in the app. Another feature to love, so I can always be across who the kids are speaking to, and not worried about them going rogue or into unsafe territory.

For the watches to work for us and for me to feel comfortable and safe to give to the kids, they needed to be a safe family network and with no access to the internet, and have adjustable settings so I could approve messages and contacts.

Thankfully these watches ticked all my boxes, and I really couldn’t think of a safer way to communicate with my children when I’m not with them before life with a phone.

The Spacetalk Adventurer suits our eldest son well at 10 years old, because it also has a camera, and heart rate monitor (which he's really into... kids find the darndest hobbies) so it really suits his growing independence.

For our 7-year-old Paige, we got another model: the Spacetalk Kids. I can still call, text and locate her in case I need to tell her a change of plans, but we just felt that she didn’t need the camera and some of the other features that older kids might need or use. I’m glad there were plenty of options when matching the right watches for our needs for the kids.

