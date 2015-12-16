By Matilda Marozzi

A Victorian man’s altruistic kidney donation has started a chain of events that resulted in seven lives being saved on one day.

Last month, Australia’s largest ever paired kidney exchange took place which involved six hospitals across two states.

The record-breaking operation was made possible because of the generosity of Paul Bannan, 54.

Mr Bannan was originally going to donate his kidney to a friend, but once that was not necessary, he decided to donate it to strangers who needed it.

The humble maintenance fitter from regional Victoria said he wanted to help others.

“I have a saying: A stranger’s a mate that I haven’t met yet,” he said.

“So somewhere along the line I’ve helped a mate.

“It’s a big influence on seven people, and that’s really great … absolutely brilliant.”

Usually a kidney donation occurs between two people who know each other.

But in the case of a paired kidney exchange, patients with willing donors who are incompatible swap donor kidneys.

Renal transplant surgeon Tim Furlong from the Royal Melbourne Hospital said the surgery was standard but the number of operations made it special.

“It is a big deal. It’s one of the most [important things] that I can do in my job because there are so many people involved and because these patients in need are so difficult to transplant,” he said.

People with kidney failure rely on a dialysis machine for life-saving treatment, but it does not provide a cure.

On average patients need treatment three times a week for the rest of their lives, restricting where they can work and travel.