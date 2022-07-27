Kiani Mills was a broke single mum of 2. A $1600 loan from her nanna changed everything.

"You have everything you need inside of you. Just believe in yourself and hold on for the ride because it's going to be a bumpy one."

It's the advice that Kiani Mills, the 35-year-old single mum of two would give her 16-year-old self if she had her time again.

And the ride was bumpy indeed.

Kiani Mills grew up in the "rough" Melbourne suburb of Frankston with her sister, raised by a single mum who “worked her bum off” as an administrator.

“Money was always scarce," Kiani tells Mamamia.

And home life was turbulent and “full of big emotions”. While Kiani's mum and sister would often go head to head, she was the one to clam up and say nothing.

It was this tumult combined with Kiani's “ignorance and stubbornness” that fuelled her decision to leave home - at 16 years old.

But Kiani was running from something else too. Just two years before - at the age of 14 - her drink had been spiked at a party. She was sexually assaulted.

When she tried to tell friends afterwards, they made a joke of it, and so she defaulted to saying nothing, and pretended it didn’t happen.

“I knew that what had happened to me was horrendously wrong, and I felt horrible about it.”

It was her first sexual experience, and Kiani says the feelings of shame stayed with her until her mid-30s.

“I felt like a piece of me was missing; It had been stolen from me. I battled with it everyday, and had to rediscover my femininity - but it took me 20 years to realise it was gone.”

Reflecting back on that time and the decision to leave home, Kiani says while she was certain she needed to remove herself from her home environment, she’s unsure she understood the magnitude of running a house.