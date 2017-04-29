The lifelong battle Khloe Kardashian admits she'll never win.

In the beginning of the Kardashians’ meteoric rise to fame, youngest sister Khloe was often discussed in alternative terms to Kim and Kourtney.

According to tabloids, they were sex symbol social media princesses while Khloe was “the taller and bulkier” third cog in what was becoming a monstrous entrepreneurial machine.

At one point speculation as to why Khloe’s body was so ‘unlike’ her sisters’ was so intense, the Los Angeles Times wrote: “[her] lighter hair colour and larger build have sparked numerous rumours that she was either adopted or had a different father than her siblings.”

Aside from her tumultuous love life, perception of Khloe Kardashian has been almost entirely defined by her body, and her seesawing relationship with it.

This came, of course, before whirring paparazzi lights and TV-documented family dinners.

When her father Robert Kardashian died in September 2003, the personality, then 19 years old, says she descended into a "spiral" fixated around food.

"Internally just suppressing so many things that it was, like, eating me alive, and I was literally eating everything," she told E! News.

Since finding fame the narrative hasn't changed. Diet, weight, exercise and body image act as checkpoints for every major event in the 32-year-old's life.

“Everyone criticises me about my weight all the time," Khloe told Life & Style in July 2009, proudly adding: "It’s easy for me to be like some other girls in Hollywood — not eat and become anorexic — but thank goodness I am strong-willed and secure with myself.