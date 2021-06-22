Khloe Kardashian was called the "ugly sister" on KUWTK. She decided she needed plastic surgery.

In the time that we've known the Kardashian family, Khloé Kardashian has been labelled the "ugly" sister. But it wasn't until her family became famous that Khloé saw herself that way.

During the recent Keeping Up with the Kardashians reunion special, host Andy Cohen asked Khloé if she felt bad about how hard she's been on herself over the years.

She responded: "Interestingly enough, I was so confident and secure before the show. I wasn't hard on myself until we became famous.

"All the Perez Hilton's and blogs of the time - that's when all that narrative of 'fugly' and crazy things that I wasn't even aware of about myself - that's when I started to become hard on myself because I was like, 'Oh, this is how other people perceived me.'

"I became insecure because of everyone else telling me."

In 2007, the world was first introduced to Khloé Kardashian, when her family's reality television show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, debuted on E!. Ahead of its premiere, she never really thought about how she looked.

"I never knew I wasn't an ideal weight growing up - my family never made me feel less than. We all looked different," she told Harpers Bazaar in 2017.

"I didn't know I was bigger until I started doing our TV show, and once I was in the public eye, people were able to pick me apart," she continued.

"That's when I was like, 'oh my gosh, I guess I'm chubby... or I guess I'm bigger.' I really commend my mum and my sisters for never making me feel less than. Everyone always asks me, 'how do you have so much confidence?' And I'm like, 'I don't know!' I was allowed to wear the bodycon dresses, the Herve Leger dresses my sisters wore. I didn't feel like I was too big to wear that."

