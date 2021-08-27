An expensive divorce and seven children: Kevin Costner's blended family life.

For more than three decades, Kevin Costner has been one of the biggest names in Hollywood.

The 66-year-old, who is currently starring in Stan's Yellowstone, is best known for his roles in Dances With Wolves, The Bodyguard, and The Postman.

But before Costner became a household name, he had doubts about pursuing acting altogether.

At 22, Costner was working in marketing, while occasionally taking acting classes.

Although he felt acting was his calling in life, it wasn't until he met Richard Burton on a plane that he decided to embrace his dream.

At the time, he was flying home from his honeymoon in Puerto Vallarta with his wife, Cindy Silva, who he met during his time at California State University.

After spotting Burton, who had purchased five seats all around him so no one would sit next to him, Costner decided to ask Burton for advice. It was a risky move. The actor, best known for his marriage to Elizabeth Taylor, was "famously volatile".

"I was burning up inside because I was grappling with the idea of acting, so seeing Richard I thought was a sign. My wife didn’t even know that I was burning with this idea of what I was gonna be in my life," Costner told WENN.

After finishing reading his book, Burton agreed to speak with Costner.

"[Burton had] a gentleness with me. I was really unsure what I wanted to do with my life, and I saw him there, and I intruded on his," Costner told Yahoo Entertainment.

"I had done some community theatre, but I was really thinking I could make this a living and I desperately wanted to talk to him. The conversation never really expanded other than there was a gentleness and a kindness, and looking at me saying, 'I think you should try this.'"

Kevin Costner in 1985. Image: Getty.