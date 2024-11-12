We finally know how Kevin Costner exits Yellowstone, and we have so many questions.

It's the question that's hung on everybody's lips since hunky silver fox Kevin Costner announced he was abandoning the Yellowstone project for his own film Horizon… what are they going to do to John Dutton?

Costner had played the gruff, take-no-nonsense head of the family, and owner of Montana's Yellowstone ranch, since the first season came out in June 2018.

However, six years later, in June 2024, he announced that he was finally hanging up his chaps.

He shared the news in a video posted to Instagram, saying, "I want to reach out and let you know that after this long year and a half of working on Horizon and doing all the things that's required, and thinking about Yellowstone, that beloved series that I love, that I know you love, I just realised that I'm not going to be able to continue Season 5B or into the future," he said.

He added, "It was something that really changed me. I loved it. And I know you loved it. And I just wanted to let you know that I won't be returning."

